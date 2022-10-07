Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives $35.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.07.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Bumble alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,002 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Bumble by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 247,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 143,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 275,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 160,385 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Stock Performance

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.34 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $28.25. Bumble has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.