BunnyPark 1-Day Volume Tops $166,952.00 (BP)

BunnyPark (BP) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, BunnyPark has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One BunnyPark token can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. BunnyPark has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $166,952.00 worth of BunnyPark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00045595 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $317.90 or 0.01620801 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00031690 BTC.

About BunnyPark

BP is a token. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. BunnyPark’s total supply is 120,380,211 tokens. BunnyPark’s official website is www.bunnypark.com. BunnyPark’s official message board is medium.com/@bunnyparkbsc. BunnyPark’s official Twitter account is @bunnypark_bsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BunnyPark Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BunnyPark (BP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BunnyPark has a current supply of 120,380,210.669698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BunnyPark is 0.01394308 USD and is up 3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $635,423.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bunnypark.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BunnyPark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BunnyPark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BunnyPark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

