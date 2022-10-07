BunnyPark Game (BG) Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week

BunnyPark Game (BG) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One BunnyPark Game token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BunnyPark Game has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. BunnyPark Game has a total market capitalization of $746.33 and $45,698.00 worth of BunnyPark Game was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BunnyPark Game Profile

BunnyPark Game launched on April 14th, 2021. BunnyPark Game’s total supply is 44,458,165 tokens. The Reddit community for BunnyPark Game is https://reddit.com/r/bunnypark_bsc. BunnyPark Game’s official message board is bunnyparkbsc.medium.com. BunnyPark Game’s official website is bunnypark.com. BunnyPark Game’s official Twitter account is @bunnypark_bsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BunnyPark Game Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BunnyPark Game (BG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BunnyPark Game has a current supply of 44,458,165 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BunnyPark Game is 0.00001621 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $123.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bunnypark.com.”

