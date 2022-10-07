Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) PT Lowered to €22.00

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from €24.00 ($24.49) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.
Bureau Veritas Price Performance
Shares of BVVBY stock opened at 47.15 on Thursday. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of 42.58 and a 1-year high of 69.16.
About Bureau Veritas
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bureau Veritas (BVVBY)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.