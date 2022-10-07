Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) PT Lowered to €22.00

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from €24.00 ($24.49) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of BVVBY stock opened at 47.15 on Thursday. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of 42.58 and a 1-year high of 69.16.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

