Burp 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $92,146.00 (BURP)

Burp (BURP) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Burp has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Burp has a market cap of $243,077.15 and approximately $92,146.00 worth of Burp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burp token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Burp Profile

Burp’s genesis date was July 11th, 2021. Burp’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,431,163 tokens. The official website for Burp is www.bigtownchef.com. Burp’s official message board is medium.com/@bigtownchef. The Reddit community for Burp is https://reddit.com/r/big_town_chef and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burp’s official Twitter account is @bigtownchef and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Burp

According to CryptoCompare, “Burp (BURP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Burp has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Burp is 0.00310061 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $34,730.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bigtownchef.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burp using one of the exchanges listed above.

