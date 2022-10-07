Busy DAO (BUSY) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

Busy DAO (BUSY) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Busy DAO has a total market cap of $368,292.07 and approximately $131,169.00 worth of Busy DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Busy DAO token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Busy DAO has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Busy DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003291 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009335 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Busy DAO Token Profile

Busy DAO’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Busy DAO’s total supply is 255,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,855,869 tokens. Busy DAO’s official website is busy.technology. Busy DAO’s official Twitter account is @busy_technology and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Busy DAO is medium.com/busytechnology.

Busy DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Busy DAO (BUSY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Busy DAO has a current supply of 255,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Busy DAO is 0.00416314 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $72,989.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://busy.technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Busy DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Busy DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Busy DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Busy DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Busy DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.