ByteNext (BNU) Price Hits $0.0106

ByteNext (BNU) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One ByteNext token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a market cap of $182,868.92 and approximately $268.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ByteNext alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009303 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ByteNext Token Profile

ByteNext’s launch date was June 2nd, 2021. ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 tokens. The official message board for ByteNext is medium.com/bytenext. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ByteNext’s official website is bytenext.io. The Reddit community for ByteNext is https://reddit.com/r/bytenext and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ByteNext Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ByteNext (BNU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ByteNext has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 17,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of ByteNext is 0.01060157 USD and is down -3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $55.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bytenext.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.