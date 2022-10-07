Bzzone Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $112,700.00 (BZZONE)

Bzzone (BZZONE) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Bzzone token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bzzone has a total market cap of $112,700.00 and $24,261.00 worth of Bzzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bzzone has traded down 27.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009326 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bzzone was first traded on July 1st, 2021. Bzzone’s total supply is 1,127,001 tokens. Bzzone’s official message board is medium.com/@bzzone_official. Bzzone’s official Twitter account is @bzzoneswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bzzone is pangolinswap.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bzzone (BZZONE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bzzone has a current supply of 1,127,001 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bzzone is 0.1677642 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://pangolinswap.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bzzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bzzone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bzzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

