CACHE Gold (CGT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.58 Million

CACHE Gold (CGT) traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One CACHE Gold token can now be bought for $54.26 or 0.00278909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $60,527.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold was first traded on February 21st, 2020. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,924 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold.

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold (CGT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. CACHE Gold has a current supply of 100,771.01 with 72,923.8 in circulation. The last known price of CACHE Gold is 54.75462096 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $30.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cache.gold.”

