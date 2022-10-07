Cake Monster (MONSTA) Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last Week

Cake Monster (MONSTA) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Cake Monster has a market cap of $10.90 million and $19,431.00 worth of Cake Monster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cake Monster token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cake Monster has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cake Monster alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009375 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Cake Monster

Cake Monster launched on June 19th, 2021. Cake Monster’s total supply is 7,396,843,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,259,389,394 tokens. Cake Monster’s official message board is cakemonster.medium.com. The Reddit community for Cake Monster is https://reddit.com/r/cakemonster and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cake Monster’s official Twitter account is @thecakemnstr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cake Monster is www.cake.monster.

Cake Monster Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cake Monster (MONSTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cake Monster has a current supply of 7,396,843,374 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cake Monster is 0.00181568 USD and is up 3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6,336.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cake.monster.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cake Monster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cake Monster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cake Monster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cake Monster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cake Monster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.