CakeSwap (CAKESWAP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10,543.60

CakeSwap (CAKESWAP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One CakeSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CakeSwap has a market capitalization of $10,543.60 and $42,029.00 worth of CakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CakeSwap has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CakeSwap

CakeSwap’s launch date was October 27th, 2021. CakeSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,519,025 tokens. CakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @cake_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CakeSwap is cakeswap.exchange.

Buying and Selling CakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “CakeSwap (CAKESWAP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CakeSwap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CakeSwap is 0.0001706 USD and is up 192.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cakeswap.exchange.”

