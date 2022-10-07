Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.91. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.24.

Institutional Trading of Caladrius Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 137,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Caladrius Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

