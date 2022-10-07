Callisto Network (CLO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $22.74 Million

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $22.74 million and approximately $127,549.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000119 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins and its circulating supply is 3,234,025,796 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @callistosupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is https://reddit.com/r/callistocrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official message board is gov.callisto.network.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto Network (CLO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate CLO through the process of mining. Callisto Network has a current supply of 3,104,773,221. The last known price of Callisto Network is 0.00698377 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $307,752.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://callisto.network/.”

