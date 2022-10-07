Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.75% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $21,607,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.6 %

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $29.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60.

