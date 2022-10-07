Cameco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 28,210 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 942% compared to the average volume of 2,706 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $26.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.68. Cameco has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

