Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Price Target to C$3.50

Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arizona Sonoran Copper in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Arizona Sonoran Copper Trading Down 0.8 %

ASCUF opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Arizona Sonoran Copper has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27.

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Profile

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. The company's principal asset is the 100% interest in the Cactus Project located in Pinal County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc in July 2021.

