Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$64.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a C$57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.75.

Aritzia Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$48.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.58. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$31.67 and a 12-month high of C$60.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aritzia

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$407.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$374.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 2.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.88, for a total transaction of C$897,512.00.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

