Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Utilities from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $41.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Canadian Utilities Price Performance
OTCMKTS CDUAF opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $32.61.
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
