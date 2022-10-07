Capital Management Corp VA Purchases 150 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,869,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 270,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,186,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in PepsiCo by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 42,069 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $162.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $224.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.