Capital One Financial Comments on APA Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for APA in a report issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

APA Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.67. APA has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.50.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion.

APA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. APA’s payout ratio is 5.62%.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in APA by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

