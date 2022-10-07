Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock Holdings Increased by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of CSWC opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $466.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 156.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

