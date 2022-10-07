Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 232.86 ($2.81).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Capricorn Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:CNE opened at GBX 244.40 ($2.95) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 234.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 218.95. The stock has a market cap of £770.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.67. Capricorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.40 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 261 ($3.15). The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.