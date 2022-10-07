Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 232.86 ($2.81).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNE shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

Capricorn Energy stock opened at GBX 244.40 ($2.95) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 234.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 218.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45. Capricorn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 177.40 ($2.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 261 ($3.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £770.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.67.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

