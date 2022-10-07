Carbon (CRBN) Price Hits $0.0201 on Major Exchanges

Carbon (CRBN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Carbon has a market capitalization of $663,780.72 and approximately $30,018.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007340 BTC.

Carbon Token Profile

Carbon’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,982,100 tokens. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carbon

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon (CRBN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Carbon has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 32,982,100.49191467 in circulation. The last known price of Carbon is 0.0204627 USD and is down -2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $19,023.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crbn.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

