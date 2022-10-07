Cardano (ADA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $836.82 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Cardano has a market cap of $14.52 billion and approximately $836.82 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,325.78 or 0.06815235 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00034852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00086464 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00066114 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00018193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00030465 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000306 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,988,431,995 coins and its circulating supply is 34,266,177,418 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Cardano has a current supply of 34,988,431,994.953 with 34,266,192,294.32 in circulation. The last known price of Cardano is 0.42772553 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 577 active market(s) with $384,305,406.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

