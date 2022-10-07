Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.20.

NYSE CAH opened at $69.44 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.5% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 39.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

