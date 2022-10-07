Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CCL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 6.1 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.06. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

About Carnival Co. &

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,603 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,685 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 871.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,372,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,608 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 227.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 914,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 104.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 702,666 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

