Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,109,000 after buying an additional 3,122,603 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,060,000 after buying an additional 2,073,685 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,436,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after buying an additional 620,474 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 310.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 712,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after buying an additional 538,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,611,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,031,000 after buying an additional 465,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCL opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.06.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

