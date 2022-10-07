Carnomaly Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (CARR)

Carnomaly (CARR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Carnomaly has a market cap of $289,533.86 and approximately $11,361.00 worth of Carnomaly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Carnomaly has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Carnomaly token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008897 BTC.

Carnomaly Profile

Carnomaly launched on March 11th, 2021. Carnomaly’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,492,536 tokens. Carnomaly’s official message board is carnomaly.io/blog. Carnomaly’s official Twitter account is @carnomaly?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carnomaly’s official website is carnomaly.io.

Carnomaly Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carnomaly (CARR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Carnomaly has a current supply of 750,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Carnomaly is 0.00120018 USD and is up 9.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,185.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://carnomaly.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carnomaly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carnomaly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carnomaly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

