Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.