Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $50.00

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2022

Carvana (NYSE:CVNAGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Carvana Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.71. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $309.50.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carvana will post -8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Carvana by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Carvana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 182.2% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 157.2% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.