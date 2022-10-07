Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $50.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.71. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $309.50.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carvana will post -8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Carvana by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Carvana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 182.2% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 157.2% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

