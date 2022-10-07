CashHand Price Down 45.5% Over Last 7 Days (CHND)

CashHand (CHND) traded 72.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, CashHand has traded down 45.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CashHand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CashHand has a market cap of $163.87 and approximately $1,606.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00142902 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000135 BTC.
- Mirai (MIRAI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
CashHand Coin Profile
CashHand (CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CashHand Coin Trading
