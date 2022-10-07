Caspian Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (CSP)

Caspian (CSP) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Caspian has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Caspian has a market cap of $365,949.72 and $2,696.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Caspian Profile

Caspian was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @caspian_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Caspian is medium.com/@caspian_tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian (CSP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Caspian has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 449,036,296 in circulation. The last known price of Caspian is 0.00083059 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,775.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://caspian.tech.”

