Castweet (CTT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $633.00

Castweet (CTT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Castweet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Castweet has a total market cap of $26,577.39 and approximately $633.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Castweet has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Castweet Profile

Castweet’s launch date was August 15th, 2019. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet. The Reddit community for Castweet is https://reddit.com/r/castweet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @castweet_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Castweet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet (CTT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Castweet has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 1,793,952.00000001 in circulation. The last known price of Castweet is 0.01485318 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $636.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.castweet.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

