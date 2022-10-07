CateCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $615,279.00 (CATE)

CateCoin (CATE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. CateCoin has a total market cap of $22.39 million and approximately $615,279.00 worth of CateCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CateCoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One CateCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CateCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009382 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CateCoin Token Profile

CateCoin’s genesis date was May 9th, 2021. CateCoin’s total supply is 88,512,220,866,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,637,761,699,941 tokens. The Reddit community for CateCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cateclub. CateCoin’s official website is catecoin.club. CateCoin’s official Twitter account is @catecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CateCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CateCoin (CATE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CateCoin has a current supply of 88,512,220,866,224 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CateCoin is 0.00000069 USD and is down -4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $695,425.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catecoin.club/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CateCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CateCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CateCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CateCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CateCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.