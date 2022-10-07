Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,721 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 851,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,333,000 after purchasing an additional 186,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,430,000 after purchasing an additional 105,614 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 830.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 71,683 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,906,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,087,000 after purchasing an additional 66,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.12. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $189.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.53 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 40.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $43,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 87,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,570 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CATY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

