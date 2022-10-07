Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Celanese from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.13.

Celanese Stock Down 2.3 %

Celanese stock opened at $92.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.26. Celanese has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.73.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.42. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Celanese by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

