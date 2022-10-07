Celo Dollar Hits Market Cap of $51.26 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $51.26 million and $514,076.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009288 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,510,940 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Celo platform. Celo Dollar has a current supply of 57,241,566.21607361 with 51,564,787.71701473 in circulation. The last known price of Celo Dollar is 0.99153267 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $480,793.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://celo.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

