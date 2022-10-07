CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CX shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMEX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,539,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,437,000 after buying an additional 19,187,390 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 31,299,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,573,000 after buying an additional 5,039,146 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at $10,950,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,486,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after buying an additional 2,025,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after buying an additional 1,741,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Price Performance

Shares of CX opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.