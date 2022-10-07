Centaur (CNTR) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last Week

Centaur (CNTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market capitalization of $377,967.11 and approximately $186.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Centaur Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,657,291,666 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @officialcentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Centaur

According to CryptoCompare, "Centaur (CNTR) is a cryptocurrency . Centaur has a current supply of 6,000,000,000 with 3,657,291,666 in circulation. More information can be found at https://cntr.finance/."

