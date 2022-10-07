Centerpoint Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,204 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.8% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $246.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $232.73 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.35.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.80.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

