Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 45,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 21.5% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 126,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 22,429 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $102.06 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $425.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.46.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

