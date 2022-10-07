Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.6% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 60,596 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 222,019 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $43,713,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 14,386 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 170,539 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,577,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.28.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $185.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $350.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.35. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.83 and a 12-month high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.