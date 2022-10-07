Centrality Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CENNZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Centrality coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Centrality has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $138.84 million and $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,552.00 or 0.99996466 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002659 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00052925 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00064040 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022538 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. Telegram | Reddit | Medium | Github | Facebook Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

