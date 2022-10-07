Centric Swap Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CNS)

Centric Swap (CNS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $93,805.69 and approximately $197,950.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Centric Swap token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centric Swap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009310 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 tokens. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @centricrise and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centric Swap’s official website is www.centric.com. The Reddit community for Centric Swap is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Centric Swap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centric Swap (CNS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Centric Swap has a current supply of 159,158,246,060 with 7,342,691,560 in circulation. The last known price of Centric Swap is 0.00001288 USD and is up 2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,300,243.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.centric.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.