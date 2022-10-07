Centrifuge (CFG) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $500,498.00

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $16.34 million and approximately $500,498.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009342 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. The Reddit community for Centrifuge is https://reddit.com/r/Centrifuge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 332,964,862 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.28687237 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $346,542.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.