Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $6.66

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.66, but opened at $6.36. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 8,638 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CENX shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $856.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.03 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,660,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,920,000 after acquiring an additional 42,047 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,509,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after acquiring an additional 98,778 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,434,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,317,000 after acquiring an additional 813,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 471.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

