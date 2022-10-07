CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $120.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.21.

CF stock opened at $105.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $55.29 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.49 and its 200 day moving average is $97.89.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

