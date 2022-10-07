ChainCade (CHAINCADE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $697,913.92

ChainCade (CHAINCADE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, ChainCade has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One ChainCade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ChainCade has a total market cap of $697,913.92 and $46,604.00 worth of ChainCade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChainCade alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009316 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ChainCade Profile

ChainCade launched on July 8th, 2021. ChainCade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,006,751,678,079 tokens. The official message board for ChainCade is medium.com/@chaincade. The Reddit community for ChainCade is https://reddit.com/r/chaincade and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainCade’s official website is www.chaincade.com. ChainCade’s official Twitter account is @chaincadebsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ChainCade

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainCade (CHAINCADE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ChainCade has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ChainCade is 0 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $54,826.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chaincade.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainCade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainCade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainCade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainCade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainCade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.