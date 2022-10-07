Channels (CAN) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Channels (CAN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. Channels has a market cap of $82,930.98 and $76,746.00 worth of Channels was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Channels has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One Channels token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009342 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Channels Token Profile

Channels’ genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Channels’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,491,264 tokens. The official message board for Channels is channelsfinance.medium.com. Channels’ official Twitter account is @channelsfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Channels’ official website is bsc.channels.finance.

Buying and Selling Channels

According to CryptoCompare, “Channels (CAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Channels has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Channels is 0.00039016 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $70,051.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bsc.channels.finance/.”

